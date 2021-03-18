Cooper sets May 1 goal for statewide vaccination eligibility

All North Carolina residents should be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by May 1, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday.

If Cooper is correct, North Carolina would be in compliance with a deadline set last week byPresident Joe Biden, who said during a primetime address to the nation that he had set a goal for Americans to be able to gather in small groups by the Fourth of July and for all adults to be eligible for vaccine sign-ups by May 1.

“North Carolina will be ready to meet [Biden’s] challenge, thanks to our vaccine team’s planning, increased supply and the hard work of providers,” Cooper said Wednesday.

With more than 3.4 million shots administered as of Wednesday, Cooper said 25.7% of adults 18 and older have had at least one shot, and 16.5% have been fully vaccinated. In total, 1.3 million North Carolina residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

“That’s fast,” Cooper said.