Charlotte playwright spotlights social justice in latest works

Playwright Breana Venable creates works to remind audiences of real events and the effects they have on the Black community. Her script, “Unarmed & Dangerous,” is launching Theatre Charlotte’s “This is Charlotte” virtual series this weekend. The story was written in memory of Jonathan Ferrell, an unarmed Black man killed in 2013 by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer following a car accident. The Bradfield Farms neighborhood where Ferrell died was less than a mile from where Venable grew up in northeast Charlotte. Venable wrote the script in 2015 as part of her graduate work at Hollins University. The assignment was to write a play based on a current event that happened in her hometown. That summer coincided with the trial for Randall Kerrick, the officer who shot and killed Ferrell. (Kerrick’s trial ended with a hung jury, and prosecutors decided not to retry the case.) To prepare for the project, Venable rewatched ‘Fruitvale Station,’ Ryan Coogler’s 2013 directorial debut that recounted the final hours of Oscar Grant, a Black man killed in Oakland, California, in 2009 by a transit police officer. “What’s so important about that particular story is that they tell Oscar Grant’s full story, where we got to know Oscar Grant,” Venable said. Photo courtesy of Breana Venable

She wanted to do the same for her script based on Ferrell, but the six-week time constraint wasn’t enough time to do it justice. She changed the angle to focus on how the death of an unarmed Black man killed by a White officer impacted the community and the loved ones left behind. Her central character, a 15-year-old boy named Elliott Parks, lives a few houses down from where the story’s incident happens. Throughout the play, Venable parallels his “cries for help,” masked as bad behavior, with Ferrell’s cry for help as he sought aid following his car crash. Venable based Parks on her younger cousin but also pulled from experiences during her three-year stint as a middle-school theater teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “What I found for Black male students was that a lot of times when they act out, it’s not because they’re bad kids. There’s something else going on,” she said. “But because of the perception of young, Black boys, no one really listens to their cry for help.” Director Ron McClelland will bring Venable’s work to life during Theatre Charlotte’s live-streamed event on March 19 and March 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase. Venable says she wants viewers to walk away understanding the impact police brutality has on the Black community.