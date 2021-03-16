CMPD seizes 7 guns within 36 hours

In a 36-hour timespan, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police seized seven guns, illegal drugs and charged seven people with multiple possession charges — including five juveniles.

On March 9, shortly after 2:30 p.m., the police received a license plate reader alert for a car that was involved in a previous crime. Officers located the vehicle and organized a traffic stop at the 7100 block of Barrington Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Four males were in the car, two of them were juveniles. When police searched the car, they found four guns, along with ski masks and drugs.

The two adults in the car were charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of stolen goods. The two juveniles were also charged with gun possession before being released to their parents.

In a separate incident on March 10, the police responded to a report of an armed person at the 7000 block of Barrington Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police arrived and found a car with three juveniles inside. When police searched the vehicle, they found three guns and multiple credit and debit cards.