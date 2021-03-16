‘A family decision’: JCSU professor pushes aside concerns to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Every adult in Terza Silva Lima-Neves’ immediate family had been vaccinated — her parents, husband and siblings. She alone had not. On Saturday, Lima-Neves pushed aside any concerns she had and headed to Johnson C. Smith University, where Atrium Health was administering vaccinations against Covid-19, which has claimed more than 11,700 lives in Mecklenburg County. Wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words “love your self,” she sat on a folding chair inside the school’s gymnasium and offered her left arm. Within seconds it was over. “It was the right thing to do to protect myself, my children and the rest of my family,” Lima-Neves told QCity Metro. “It was a family decision that we would be vaccinated to make sure that we wouldn’t die of this horrible virus.”

Why it matters: As health officials attempt to vaccinate a nation of roughly 331 million adults, they’ve encountered what some have dubbed “vaccine hesitancy” — people who, for various reasons, are reluctant to get the shots. Some are reluctant because they fear possible side effects, which health officials say have been minimal. Others — notably, some in Black communities — have expressed to pollsters a distrust in government and the nation’s healthcare system. Most recently, a CBS News poll found that a third of Republicans said they would not be vaccinated, compared with 10 percent of Democrats. Another 20 percent of Republicans said they were unsure. Terza Silva Lima-Neves Lima-Neves, who has worked as a political science professor at JCSU for the past 11 years, said she became more comfortable with getting vaccinated after family members got their shots. She also spoke to her physician and researched the available vaccines. “I come from a family of nosy people who love to do research,” she said. Overcoming vaccine hesitancy Lima-Neves, who was born in the Republic of Cabo Verde, an island nation off the coast of west Africa, said she understands why some Black people might be skeptical of the vaccine.