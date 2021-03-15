Need help on rent, mortgage, utility bills? Apply here.

Today, March 15, is the deadline for Charlotte residents to apply for up to three months of help with their rent, mortgage or utility bills through a program offered by the city of Charlotte.

So far, the city has helped nearly 6,500 households pay bills under a program called RAMPCLT. Applications received by the will be eligible for a portion of $26.7 millions of federal funds that the Charlotte City Council set aside on Feb. 8.

Miles Vaughn of the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Services said he expects still more funds to become available to the program now that President Biden’s COVID-19 bill was approved by Congress on March 11.

“There is a dire need for as much funding as possible,” Vaughn said.

The money to be distributed to qualified applicants who meet Monday’s deadline comes from a third round of federal funding to the city. In all, 4,968 households have received rental assistance, while 1,300 have received funds to help pay utility bills. Another 81 households have received mortgage assistance. And 149 have received both rental and utility assistance.