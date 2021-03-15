3 dead in 2 shootings in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left two people dead and another injured.

The shooting was reported Monday at 12:11 a.m. near the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive.

The police said Isaiah Jeremiah Doctor-Muhammad, 22, died at the scene. A second person, Lee’Vantay Rankin, 27, was taken to a hospital and later died.

The third person, who police did not identify, showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD did not say what led to the shooting, and no arrest was announced.