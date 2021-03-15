3 dead in 2 shootings in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left two people dead and another injured.
The shooting was reported Monday at 12:11 a.m. near the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive.
The police said Isaiah Jeremiah Doctor-Muhammad, 22, died at the scene. A second person, Lee’Vantay Rankin, 27, was taken to a hospital and later died.
The third person, who police did not identify, showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD did not say what led to the shooting, and no arrest was announced.
In a separate incident on Sunday, the police reported that Milton Howard, 18, was shot and killed in the 7000 block of Delta Lake Drive in east Charlotte. No arrest or motive was announced.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
