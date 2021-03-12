Homebound residents in Mecklenburg County now can get vaccinated at their homes

Mecklenburg County residents with mental or physical disabilities no longer must travel to get vaccinated against Covid-19. County health officials announced on Thursday that residents incapable of traveling to a vaccination clinic now can request to be vaccinated at home..

Residents who qualify will get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as supply becomes available. Each request will be reviewed by county health officials and Mecklenburg County Emergency Management then scheduled based on eligibility, vaccine supply and appointment availability.

“We are excited to roll-out this important initiative as part of our Vaccine Equity Plan that aims to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for all Mecklenburg County residents,” county Health Director Gibbie Harris said in a statement.

People age 65 and older, essential workers, teachers, child care workers and health care workers now are eligible to get vaccinated in North Carolina. And on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he would move up the eligibility day to March 17 for people with chronic health conditions that put them at added risk if exposed to Covid-19, regardless of age.

The homebound vaccination request form is available on the County’s website here.