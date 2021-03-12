Hemp is a hot crop, so why are so few Black farmers growing it?

This story was originally published by Carolina Public Press. Leon Moses is honest about the challenges of growing hemp. From access to land and the cost of hemp clones to labor-intensive crop management and the lack of stable retail or wholesale markets, the process is risky and difficult. “Hemp is a high-risk crop,” said Moses, farm superintendent and member of the Industrial Hemp Program at N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. The risks are even greater for Black farmers. As a result of historic discrimination that limited access to farm loans and staggering land loss that left Black farmers owning just 0.5% of U.S. farmland — and triggered calls for reparations — the number of Black farmers has dwindled to 48,697, or just 1.4% of all U.S. farmers. The Black farmers who continue working the land could be left out of the emerging industrial hemp market, which is expected to top $26 billion by 2025.

Without efforts to support Black hemp growers, Moses fears that “hemp will be no different than what has happened with all of the other crops: We’ll be leaving a group of farmers behind.” Efforts are needed, he adds, to educate Black farmers about hemp production and provide research and support to those who want to grow the crop to ensure that no one is left out. Historical challenges Hemp could be a boon for Black farmers. The plant, a separate strain of cannabis from the one grown for marijuana, can be grown for fiber, grain or seed, and cannabidiol, or CBD, an extract from the flowers that is popular in products ranging from tinctures to pet treats. As a high-value crop that is well suited to growing on small farms, hemp could generate more revenue per acre than other crops. For the 72% of Black farmers whose annual sales are less than $10,000, the crop could provide a much-needed revenue boost. Hemp has proved popular since North Carolina established the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, the state initiative that established the rules related to licensing and growing the crop, in 2015. “When industrial hemp was first approved, our phones were ringing off the hook,” said Shirley Hymon-Parker, a member of the N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission.