Police make arrest after kidnapping in uptown parking deck

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested and charged a 19-year-old man suspected of kidnapping a woman in an uptown parking deck early Thursday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the Museum Tower parking garage near the intersection of West First and West Stonewall streets. When they got there, a woman in her 20s said she was walking to her car when a masked man accosted her. The woman said the man held a knife to her throat, blindfolded her and tied her hands behind her back. She told police she managed to escape and get into her car.

About 10 minutes after the reported attack, police arrested a suspect a short distance away. CMPD Capt. Brad Koch told reporter the man was carrying a knife and rope. Koch said a surveillance camera captured images of the man leaving the parking deck.

Detectives charged the suspect with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and communicating threats.

Koch called the crime “rare and unique,” noting the location and brazen nature of the attack.