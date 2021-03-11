Duke Energy must do more to address climate change

This commentary was co-authored by Jennifer Roberts, former Charlotte Mayor; Tiffany Fant, a visionary architect; and Nakisa Glover, founder and executive director of SolNation, a movement created to address climate justice issues

We know climate change is affecting us here in the Charlotte region already. We only have to look around to see that spring comes earlier, there are more hot days in summer, and rain storms are getting more intense. As the air gets warmer, it can hold more moisture, and those drenching rains that have helped change our floodplains will continue to grow in frequency and intensity.

Other parts of our state have suffered even more dramatically. Looking at trends in extreme weather and natural disasters, we see the cost of these storms rising precipitously. In the 1980s, North Carolina had 11 billion-dollar disasters, but in the past decade (including 2020) we had 41. The frequency of these disasters is changing insurance rates, property values, and the ability of towns to repair their infrastructure — not to mention the loss of life that results from hurricanes, floods, mudslides, and tornadoes.

These facts and more are the reason for urgency in our country’s transition to clean, renewable, non-polluting sources of energy, such as wind and solar. Unfortunately, Duke Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) shows little respect for this urgency. As a regulated utility, Duke is required by state law to file an IRP every 2 years to lay out plans for reducing its carbon footprint over the coming decades. The IRP represents only a plan, not a commitment, and is open for public comment at a (virtual) hearing on March 16. Customers can provide written comments, or email a request to speak on March 16, to IRPPublicHearing@psncuc.nc.gov (or they can call 866-380-9816). They must do so by March 11.

Although Duke plans to stop using coal by 2030, one coal-burning power plant (Cliffside 6) will switch to burning fracked gas in 2030 — methane that is a fossil fuel and is 86 times worse than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. Duke has the ability to move faster to actual clean energy, and one sentence in the IRP admits that “the inclusion of a CO2 tax…would further incentivize the expansion of additional solar resources.” (pg 41, IRP).