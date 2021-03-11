Cooper moves up vaccine availability for people with chronic health problems

Covid-19 vaccination eligibility moved up a week for people with pre-existing medical conditions Gov. Roy Cooper also announced that people living in homeless shelters, prisons and other congregate settings can get vaccinated on March 17. North Carolina residents with asthma, diabetes and other chronic conditions will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 starting March 17, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday. Cooper also announced that people living in congregate settings where they faced increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 also will be eligible for vaccination. Examples of those types of settings include homeless shelters, prisons, group homes and detention centers. So far, about 11% of North Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, and about 18% have had their first shot. Sixty-six percent of people age 65 and older have had at least one shot.

Cooper said he moved up the eligibility date for people in Group 4 after state health officials surveyed health care providers and gauged how they were handling the vaccine demand. Earlier this month, Cooper likewise moved up the eligibility date for people in Group 3, which includes workers whose jobs are deemed “essential.” After Group 4, vaccination eligibility will be opened to all North Carolina residents, regardless of age or medical history. On Tuesday, Alaska became the first state to make the vaccines available to all residents age 16 and older. ‘Ready to go’ Earlier Thursday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said county health officials had been working on processes and were ready to open up appointments once more vaccine becomes available. “I think we are ready for this, or as ready as we can be based on the availability of vaccine,” she said. “We’ll continue to work on Groups 1, 2 and 3 as we move into [Group] 4. Availability of the vaccine is key here, but the ability to get it out is ready to go.” Anticipating Cooper’s announcement, Harris said moving up eligibility dates can present a challenge as county health officials juggle vaccine availability versus vaccine demand. She said she understood Cooper’s rationale, however, noting that younger people with chronic diseases may be eager to get vaccinated.