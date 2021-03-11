Charlotte art gallery owner showcases African culture and mission to improve lives of his countrymen

Calstain Ganda’s path to opening the Real African Art gallery began with the untimely death of his mother in his home country of Zimbabwe, Africa. His mother, Chido Theodora, was known for taking care of others throughout their hometown of Chitungwiza. Ganda, who came to the U.S. in the ’90s to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, routinely sent his mother money that she hardly used to splurge on herself. So when she died in February of 2017 from cervical cancer, Ganda truly felt what her loss meant to the community. “Her passing really exposed the deficiencies,” he said. “Initially, I would send out some resources through the church and my siblings to try to continue serving the community the way that I knew she was. But it became very clear that it wasn’t working that way.” When he thought of other ways to contribute to the people of Chitungwiza, he concluded there was no easier way than putting people to work. He would establish a business to pay Zimbabwean artists for their work to support their families. Behind the meaning Although the direct translation varies, Ganda says “Zimbabwe” is a Shona name that means “houses of stone.” He wanted to share the rich Zimbabwean culture with the world.

Stone sculptures with intricate details and paintings with bright hues are wall-to-wall inside the Real African Art gallery in University City, which opened on Feb. 1. Ganda, 43, tells me that he personally knows a majority of the 72 artists featured in the gallery representing Zimbabwe and other African countries. “We know their families, we know their kids, we know their situations,” he explained. The central mission of the gallery is to improve the lives of the artists represented, he added. One of Ganda’s favorite pieces is artist Morgan Chijumani’s stone sculpture “Under the Angelic Wings,” which depicts a mother and child. Photo: QCity Metro His art appreciation comes from seeing craftsmen in his childhood days. He knew their level of artistry and also the uniqueness of the Zimbabwean stones. “The stone sculptures, we grew up with this,” he said. “You walk down the street, guys are selling it. Down another street, guys are making it.”