Newlyweds skip honeymoon to launch South Charlotte retail store

Couple: Antonio and Andrea Williams

How long in relationship? Married since October 2020

How long in business together? Tryon Dollar Store since December 2020 Newlyweds Antonio and Andrea Williams laughed when I asked what they’re looking forward to in 2021. “To hopefully have a honeymoon,” said Andrea, who met her future husband during the CIAA basketball tournament in 2015. Following their October 2020 nuptials, the couple swiftly returned to plans for opening their first retail business, Tryon Dollar Store, which celebrated its grand opening on Christmas Eve. They knew they wanted to start with a franchise opportunity, one that would thrive in any economy. Antonio says the Dollar Store brand made sense, especially opening during the holiday season and amid a pandemic when cleaning products and household items were in high demand. Antonio and Andrea Williams opened Tryon Dollar Store in December 2020. Photo: QCity Metro

Antonio and Andrea thought they’d open the store and move on to their next venture. However, they realized that it wouldn’t be that simple. The first pitfall: not enough space. They secured their 1,400-square-foot location in the South Point Village Shopping Center in Steele Creek and almost immediately outgrew it. By chance, the owner of an art gallery next door was moving out soon after the dollar store opened. The Williamses jumped on the opportunity. After months of negotiation, Antonio and Andrea leased the additional space and now are in the middle of expansion plans to double the size to 2,800 square feet. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of April. Another lesson learned was how to staff. “It’s a juggling act,” Antonio said. “We didn’t know if we wanted to start with building leadership or actual staff members.” Andrea’s background in HR played a major role in sorting out those logistics. They’ve filled one full-time and three part-time positions, although they admit there are still times when they go “from being owners to managers, and sometimes, employees.”