CMPD wants to identify man who opened fire inside a Walmart store

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man suspected of firing a gun inside a Walmart store in southwest Charlotte late Monday.

Officers were called to the store at 8180 South Tryon St. shortly after 7:20 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. After searching the store, they found no shooter and no victim.

However, “evidence gathered on scene indicates someone may have been injured as a result of the shooting,” the department said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Captain Brian Sanders of CMPD’s Steele Creek division said the shooting was captured on surveillance video, but because of the distance, he said, detectives could not identify the suspect or the apparent victim.

The entire confrontation lasted less than two minutes, Sanders said.