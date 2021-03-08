Pop-up skating rink coming to University City

Screamin’ Wheels and Blades founder Carmen Scott is bringing her childhood love of roller skating to a new pop-up event this spring.

Tickets go on sale March 10 for “Pop Up and Roll,” an outdoor roller-skating experience launching in University City next month. Slated for April 10 and April 24, the event will feature open sessions, skills contests, food trucks and a live DJ at a pop-up skating rink outside of Armored Cow Brewery.

Scott spent her weekends at roller-skating rinks as a teen growing up in the ’70s in Gary, Indiana.

“We used to meet up with friends and go skating every weekend, even though we couldn’t skate that well,” she laughed. “You were willing to get out there and fall and laugh and enjoy hanging out.”

In 2017, she had the idea to open a skating facility in Charlotte and reignite her passion for the pastime. Scott created a business plan but couldn’t obtain funding. When the pandemic hit last year, she went back to her idea and thought about how to tweak it to help bring people a little joy and get outside safely.