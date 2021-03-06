‘I miss him so much’: Friends and family honor the life of Joel Odom

Dozens gathered Friday night to celebrate the life of Joel Odom, who, at age 20, was the youngest candidate in the 2019 mayoral race. The candlelight vigil was held at his alma mater, Northwest School of the Arts.

Odom, 22, was found dead inside his home on Feb. 25. The medical examiner’s office has not released results of an autopsy.

Family, friends and colleagues spoke throughout the evening of Odom’s commitment to Charlotte.

“Joel was like my son, and I miss him so much,” Vera Williams, his great-grandmother said.

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera described him as “courageous and bright beyond his years.”