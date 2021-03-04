What’s good on TV; a guide for Black viewers

Last week’s “What’s good on TV” saw us review “Buried by the Bernards,” and a lot of our readers seemed to be interested in the Netflix series. Eighty-four percent of the readers who answered our survey said they planned on watching the show in the near future. We’re appreciative of all responses, so please don’t hesitate to fill out this week’s survey so we know what shows interest you. For this week’s installment, we’re recapping and reviewing The CW’s “All American,” Netflix’s “Behind Her Eyes” and “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.” We’re also looking ahead and previewing “Coming 2 America,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. Disclaimer: Recaps may include mild spoilers. All American Recap: Inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, this sports drama television series follows a standout high school football wide receiver named Spencer James (Daniel Ezra). James lives in Crenshaw, California, but he decides to transfer to a high school in Beverly Hills to play football and get more attention from college programs. Throughout the series, he deals with managing a double life, which often leads to drama.

Stuck between Crenshaw and Beverly Hills, James has to deal with a cast of characters pulling him back and forth between his old and new home — including his new coach, Billy Baker (Taye Diggs). In reality, all he wants to do is play in the NFL and move his single mom and little brother into a better situation. Favorite Character: Tamia “Coop” Cooper is my favorite character because she grounds Spencer throughout the series. Coop grew up with Spencer in Crenshaw so they’ve known each other almost their entire lives. Anytime Spencer’s head gets too big, or if he’s in trouble, she is right there to help her best friend. To me, Coop is the heart and soul of this show because she brings an energy and sense of relatability that no other character does. Every other character is rich, an athlete or a thug. She is also a talented rapper who wants to do better in life, just like Spencer, but minus the athletics. (JL) Where to watch: Check out Season 3 of “All American” on The CW every Monday at 8 p.m. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix. Behind Her Eyes Simona Brown as Louise and Eve Hewson as Adele in “Behind Her Eyes.” Photo courtesy of Netflix Recap: A young, Black single mother named Louise (Simona Brown) unknowingly begins an affair with her new psychiatrist boss, David (Tom Bateman), after meeting him in a bar before her first day at the mental-health clinic. Louise soon becomes friends with David’s wife, Adele (Eve Hewson), after bumping into her on the street. Louise decides to keep their friendship a secret from David. “Behind Her Eyes” focuses on the love triangle and how it affects Louise psychologically. There are twists and turns throughout the six-episode miniseries, and secrets about all characters are revealed.