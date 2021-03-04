Inside the Hope Tank, the mobile shower and laundry center aimed at neighbors in need

A YouTube video changed Adrienne Threatt’s life. “A homeless woman was sharing about dealing with her menstrual cycle while living on the streets,” Threatt said. “And she would have to often decide whether she was going to use her limited resources to buy food that week or feminine hygiene products.” Threatt was moved. She shared the video with friends and her husband, Emmanuel. Soon, she was moved to action with the help of Emmanuel and volunteers. They passed out feminine hygiene products to homeless women in Charlotte. Adrienne and Emmanuel Threatt started Hope Vibes in 2017. In November, they rolled out “the Hope Tank,” a mobile hygiene service vehicle. “The idea was really to be able to provide that hygiene need at the next level,” Emmanuel Threatt said. “So, laundry showers, restrooms with sinks, and toilets and mirrors so that a person can really feel like they’re at home and bring that home aspect just out in the streets.” Adrienne and Emmanuel Threatt launched the Hope Tank in November 2020 to help their neighbors experiencing homelessness. Photo: Gracyn Doctor | WFAE

The Hope Tank houses two full-sized bathrooms and three sets of washers and dryers outfitted in a box truck. Between the bathrooms and the laundry area are two 400-gallon freshwater tanks and one wastewater tank. The setup requires two generators to operate, plus propane to heat the water and the dryers. “The bathrooms themselves are a mixture between a home bathroom and an RV, so there’s elements of an RV in the Hope Tank — but then parts of it feels like home,” Emmanuel said. The Hope Tank goes out into the community every second Saturday of the month, with occasional pop-up days in between. Until it was ordered to be cleared by county health officials, the encampment known as Tent City was a regular stop. Emmanuel Threatt said the bathrooms are a mix between a home bathroom and an RV to make people feel at home while they’re using it. Photo: Gracyn Doctor | WFAE When it still stood, a resident there named Chris arrived with a small plastic bag of clothes in one hand. It was cold and raining hard. He got a cup of coffee. During a brief interview, he called the Hope Tank “enlightening” and “positive” before heading to a washing machine where a volunteer helped him. The volunteers are familiar with Chris. He regularly comes to wash clothes and take a shower. Chris said he’s been homeless for over a year. The number of homeless residents in Mecklenburg County increased during the pandemic. In January 2020, there were 2,977 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. By the end of January 2021, there were 3,022 people, most of whom were Black. New data released by the Housing Advisory Board of Charlotte-Mecklenburg County shows that while Black people only make up 31% of the population in the county, they are 79% of people experiencing homelessness.