Community advocates host benefit concert to support houseless residents

A group of community advocates wants Charlotte to party with a purpose this weekend — socially distanced, of course.

For the People Party will host its inaugural Benefest on March 7 in the Boiler Yard at Camp North End to raise funds and collect donations for those facing housing instability.

Throughout the day, people can enjoy performances from Charlotte native and Dreamville rapper Lute West, songstress Karen Poole, spoken-word artist Hannah Hasan, saxophonist Harvey Cummings, Opera Carolina and others.

The collective — assembled by Dupp & Swat’s Davita Galloway, Heal Charlotte’s Greg Jackson, Ohavia Phillips of “The OH Show” and HBCU Pride Nation’s Travis Jackson — initially formed to support residents vacated from the housing encampment last month in uptown Charlotte.

Efforts also include supporting neighbors temporarily living in the Baymont Inn & Suites off of Sugar Creek Road. HEAL Charlotte, a nonprofit founded by Greg Jackson, is currently leading a capital campaign to transform the hotel into an affordable housing campus.