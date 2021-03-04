Community advocates host benefit concert to support houseless residents

A group of community advocates wants Charlotte to party with a purpose this weekend — socially distanced, of course.
For the People Party will host its inaugural Benefest on March 7 in the Boiler Yard at Camp North End to raise funds and collect donations for those facing housing instability.
Throughout the day, people can enjoy performances from Charlotte native and Dreamville rapper Lute West, songstress Karen Poole, spoken-word artist Hannah Hasan, saxophonist Harvey Cummings, Opera Carolina and others.
The collective — assembled by Dupp & Swat’s Davita Galloway, Heal Charlotte’s Greg Jackson, Ohavia Phillips of “The OH Show” and HBCU Pride Nation’s Travis Jackson — initially formed to support residents vacated from the housing encampment last month in uptown Charlotte.
Efforts also include supporting neighbors temporarily living in the Baymont Inn & Suites off of Sugar Creek Road. HEAL Charlotte, a nonprofit founded by Greg Jackson, is currently leading a capital campaign to transform the hotel into an affordable housing campus.
During Benefest, people can drop off monetary donations and essentials like toiletries and blankets. The collective has raised more than $12,000 since mid-February, according to Phillips, which she says contributes to housing individuals and families in the Baymont hotel for a minimum of 90 days.
“Even after the three months, there is still work to be done,” said Phillips during a phone call Wednesday. “I think it’s so important that everybody in Charlotte brushes up on policies because knowing those things can help us come together as a community to address who we have to address.”
Benefest will take place on Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m. For more information about the event, contact Jessica Macks at 980-949-1808 or follow For the People Party on Instagram.
