No Grease owners surprised after SouthPark Mall terminates lease early

The community rallied around Damian and Jermaine Johnson after news spread that they’d have to vacate their Knights of the Razor barbershop in SouthPark Mall.

According to Damian, mall management notified them last week that their year-long lease agreement was being terminated at the end of March. I spoke to the brothers in January, two days after they debuted their latest shop under the No Grease brand.

Although their temporary lease included an option for SouthPark Mall to terminate the lease before year’s end, Damian said they thought there was a shot for getting a permanent lease considering how well they were doing after 45 days of business.

“That shop was well on its way to being one of our top shops from a profit standpoint,” he told me on a call last week. “They had found a permanent tenant there, but they never even offered a permanent opportunity for us.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark Mall, said they reached out to the brothers and “are currently in conversations to resolve the situation in a fair and equitable manner.”