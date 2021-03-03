Black businesses awarded less than 1 percent of NC’s $9.9B in state agency contracts, study finds

A new study highlights just how little North Carolina spends with minority- and women-owned businesses.

The state’s Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses held its first of three community briefings Monday for its 2021 disparity study findings. The virtual presentation showed that minority- and women-owned businesses accounted for 2% of the roughly $9.9 billion in contracts awarded by 29 state agencies for goods and services from July 1, 2013 through June 30, 2018.

State agencies spent approximately $21.6 million, or 0.22%, with Black firms.

Why it matters: The 2021 study is the first comprehensive HUB study in over a decade. The goal was to determine whether the state’s Department of Administration, either in the past or currently, engages in exclusionary practices in how it solicits and awards contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses.

Atlanta-based consulting firm Griffin & Strong, P.C., conducted the study over 18 months and analyzed spending in five major industries: construction, architecture and engineering, professional services, other services and goods. A second volume of the report analyzed spending by 58 community colleges and 21 universities in the same five industries.