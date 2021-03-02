Rape suspect wanted by CMPD found dead in New York

A man wanted by the local police on suspicion that he sexually assaulted a woman in Charlotte was found dead in New York City.

The 34-year-old suspect was reported dead on January 29 — five days after a woman in Charlotte reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) believe that the man who was found dead in New York is responsible for the Charlotte attack, and they have closed the sexual assault case, according to a CMPD statement on Monday.

The statement said the man’s death was confirmed by the New York Police Department, but it did not say how the suspect died.

On January 24 at about 2:23 a.m., a woman in Charlotte told CMPD officers that she was assaulted and robbed by a man she had met minutes earlier. The suspect ran off after a “community member was alerted to the assault and called 9-1-1,” according to CMPD.