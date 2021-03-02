Newly elected chair of Black Political Caucus looks to build on voter energy

A week into her two-year term as chair of the local Black Political Caucus, Stephanie Sneed says she wants to maintain the momentum of last year’s voter education and engagement efforts. By day, she’s an attorney who practices labor and employment law. Off the clock, she now leads the political action committee organized in 1965 to ensure that Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Black residents had a voice on local, state and national issues. The mother of two adds to the rising number of influential Black women in politics. As an education advocate, Sneed twice ran for a seat on Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. She came up short both times, but she remained engaged through the work of the caucus as well as organizations like the Westside Education Think Tank. Recently, I sat down with Sneed as the caucus prepares to roll out its latest initiatives. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Q. What put you on this path as a community advocate? I was the average person that just went to the voting booth. I always voted in elections but didn’t necessarily think that I should be the person to lead. As I started thinking about issues that were important to me and my family, I said, ‘Why not me?’ I’m a huge education advocate and to know what was happening in our educational systems and how many of our Black children are simply being left behind, I said there has to be a voice that is ringing the bell to say this is an emergency, and we have to deal with this. I had a serious passion for it because of the compounding effect that happens if we lose children at an early age or lose them in the educational system. Ever since then, I just have never not been engaged. Q. Last year’s energy around the social justice movement put pressure on leaders not to maintain the status quo. How will the Black Political Caucus address residents who feel like they aren’t seeing enough positive changes impacting the Black community? That’s a good question. We have to be engaged in the community. People are hungry, especially young people, hungry and ready for these changes. We have seen what happens with systems and what happens when you have people who have certain views running these systems. So we channel it to challenge our elected officials to make those changes. You have to do it through multiple ways. Yes, your voice can be heard in the street, but your voice also has to be heard at the ballot box. Once your voice is heard at the ballot box, there is another step. You have to put pressure on your elected officials because they’re accountable to the citizens. We have to keep that energy going.