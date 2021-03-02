Mecklenburg will get shipment of new Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

Ten thousand doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Mecklenburg County this week, county health officials said Monday.

That’s a big chunk of the 80,000 doses initially allocated to the entire state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday gave emergency approval for health officials to begin administering the vaccine nationwide. It will join two other Covid-19 vaccines already in circulation — one by Pfizer-BioNTech and another by Moderna.

Why it matters: More available doses will mean more people getting vaccinated faster, state and local health officials said. And because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires no refrigeration, it will be easier to store and distribute.

Also, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one.

‘Extremely effective’