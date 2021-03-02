Covid-19 vaccination date moved up for N.C.’s essential workers

Firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, grocery store employees, clergy, public transit workers and other “essential” workers in Group 3 will be able to get vaccinated in North Carolina against Covid-19 starting March 3, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

With 80,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine set to arrive in North Carolina this week, the state’s vaccine supply continues to expand.

In mid-February, Cooper allowed a small group of people in Group 3 — including child care workers and Pre-K-12 teachers and school staff — to get vaccinated early. He said at the time that the remaining Group 3 members would be eligible starting March 10. Now that date has been moved up.

“Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic, and I am grateful for their work,” Cooper said.

Cooper also announced that members of Group 4, which includes people age 16-64 with medical conditions that make them at higher risk for severe Covid-19 illness, will be eligible for vaccinations starting March 24.