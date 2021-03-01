Changes in PPP eligibility give minority business owners who were skipped over a new shot at loans

Businesses across the country were forced to close their doors in March 2020 as statewide lockdowns went into effect. So the announcement of financial support for business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program was a relief. But instead of getting help, many minority-owned small businesses were denied PPP loans. “A lot of people really just got turned down for loans,” said Shanté Williams, chair of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce. “Even though they could show that they were hurting. They could show what they used to make prior to 2020, and it just wasn’t enough.” According to data from the Small Business Administration, of the 14% of recipients who reported their race, fewer than 2% of Black-owned businesses and only 7% of Latino-owned businesses that applied received PPP funding. This is compared to 83% of White-owned businesses. Williams says the lack of a banking relationship among Black and Latino business owners and the size of their businesses contributed to this disparity. She says most Black- and Latino-owned businesses have fewer than 10 employees, if they have any at all.

Last Monday, in an attempt to make PPP funds more accessible to small and minority-owned businesses, President Joe Biden announced changes to the second round of PPP applications, which started Jan. 13 and continue through March. “When the Paycheck Protection Program was passed,” Biden said in a press conference, “a lot of these mom-and-pop businesses just got muscled out of the way by bigger companies who jumped in front of the line.” According to the White House, 98% of small businesses in the United States have 20 or fewer employees. So President Biden enacted an exclusive two-week window for businesses with 20 or fewer employees to apply for PPP loans. The priority period began Wednesday and ends March 10. “American small businesses are hurting and hurting badly, and they need help now,” Biden said in his remarks. “And it’s in all of our interests to make sure they get the help now.” In addition to the 14-day priority period, the Small Business Administration will provide a new formula to calculate loans for sole proprietors. Currently, loans for these types of businesses are calculated using their net profit. Now, the SBA will come up with a new formula to make them eligible for larger loans, which are forgiven if business owners follow the guidelines. Guidelines from the SBA regarding non-citizen business owners who are U.S. residents will be clarified. Previously, unclear information led to some U.S. residents being denied access to PPP.