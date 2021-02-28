N.C. Democrats elect Bobbie Richardson to lead state party

Bobbie Richardson, a retired educator, was elected Saturday to lead the North Carolina Democratic Party — the first black woman elected chair of the state Democratic Party.

She replaces former party chair Wayne Goodwin, who held the post for four years.

Why it matters: Richardson who previously represented Franklin and Nash counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, serving from 2013-2018, will lead state Democrats as the party prepares for the 2022 midterm elections.

She also represents a wave among Democrats nationwide as Black women play greater roles in shaping election outcomes, both as activated voters and as party leaders.

In a statement released after her election, Richardson said she would “fight for a fairer, more just North Carolina, recruit candidates that reflect the diversity of our state, and organize everywhere to elect Democrats who will be champions for working families across our state.”