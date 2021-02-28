N.C. Democrats elect Bobbie Richardson to lead state party

Bobbie Richardson, a retired educator, was elected Saturday to lead the North Carolina Democratic Party — the first black woman elected chair of the state Democratic Party.
She replaces former party chair Wayne Goodwin, who held the post for four years.
Why it matters: Richardson who previously represented Franklin and Nash counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, serving from 2013-2018, will lead state Democrats as the party prepares for the 2022 midterm elections.
She also represents a wave among Democrats nationwide as Black women play greater roles in shaping election outcomes, both as activated voters and as party leaders.
In a statement released after her election, Richardson said she would “fight for a fairer, more just North Carolina, recruit candidates that reflect the diversity of our state, and organize everywhere to elect Democrats who will be champions for working families across our state.”
Richardson spent 35 years as a teacher and administrator in North Carolina public schools. She holds two degrees from North Carolina Central University and a doctorate in education leadership from UNC Chapel Hill.
In other leadership moves:
Floyd McKissick was elected first vice chair. McKissick served 13 years in the North Carolina Senate before being appointed by Governor Cooper to the N.C. Utilities Commission .
Matt Hughes was reelected for a third term as second vice-chair. Hughes, the state party’s first out LGBTQ+ officer, has been serving as Second Vice Chair since 2017.
Shannon Auer was elected for her first term as third vice-chair. Auer is a lifelong Democrat from Catawba County. She has held leadership roles in the Democratic Women of North Carolina and the Young Democrats of North Carolina.
Melvin Williams of Duplin County was reelected as Secretary for his sixth term.
In a statement, the party said Saturday’s election resulted in “one of the most diverse leadership teams in party history. “
