Black swim programs battle cross-currents of history — and Covid-19

Growing up in the 1960s on Charlotte’s north side, Nadine Ford was ignorant of the notion that — as she puts it now — “Black people don’t swim.” Public swimming pools were a flashpoint for desegregation, particularly in the South. In 1960, the then-chairman of Charlotte’s parks commission was quoted saying that “of all public facilities, swimming pools put the tolerance of the white people to the test,” arguing that pools had to be closed to Black swimmers to protect them from angry whites. “Everybody in my family swam,” Ford recalls. “When I went to (the public pool at) Double Oaks, all the people there were Black. When I went to Girl Scout camp, when I went to Camp Thunderbird, the Black people there — they all swam.” Decades later, Ford, now 58, is the founder and leader of Mahogany Mermaids, a two-year-old U.S. Masters Swimming team that focuses on teaching Black women (and some men) to swim for survival, enjoyment and fitness. The program has won national attention and grassroots financial support as Ford considers how to expand further into the Black community. It’s a remarkable success story amid a pandemic that has had hugely negative social and economic effects on Black and other minority communities. And it’s a story that contrasts sharply with that of Charlotte’s Black-focused youth swim program, Queen City Dolphins (QCD).

Battered by back-and-forth shutdowns, remote schooling and repeated closings at their publicly owned home pool, QCD — for 16 years, the city’s only year-round youth swim program for children from minority and low-income families — is fighting for survival. The battle exposes the fragility of the team’s progress against decades of racism and stereotyping about Black swimming. Many QCD parents pulled their children from the swim program last spring during the pandemic’s initial lockdowns and have not returned. Cratering revenues put the club on shaky financial ground, to the point that founder Rodney Sellars considered a complete shutdown. He said the club survived only thanks to a loan that came in the third round of the government’s Paycheck Protection Program. Sellars, 55, a Winston-Salem native, founded QCD in 2005 with a focus on teaching the sport to Black kids. While other local year-round swim teams focus on qualifying top athletes for competitive sectional and national meets, Sellars and his staff worry about the baseline experience for all the swimmers: “Teach ’em to swim all four strokes, maybe make a state cut,” he said, adding that with the right grades, swimming can be a boost that gets his athletes into college. A 2017 USA Swimming study found that 64% of Black children had low to no swimming ability. A 2014 Centers for Disease Control report said an 11-year-old Black child was 10 times more likely to drown than a white child of the same age. Sellars was a swimmer and diver in his college days at UNC Charlotte and later a founding staff member at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center (MCAC), where he worked until his retirement in 2019. On a recent 40-degree night, a dozen QCD swimmers ranging in age from 8 to 17 warmed up with 400 yards of individual medley under the winter tent that covers the pool at Fairmeadows Swim & Racquet Club in south Charlotte.