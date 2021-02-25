Let students be the fact finders

Dr. Ross Danis is the president and CEO of MeckEd, a local nonprofit focused on ensuring that all of our youth are prepared with the skills, knowledge, and experiences necessary to thrive as adults.

On Thursday, February 4, the North Carolina State Board of Education approved a revised version of the State’s Social Studies Standards that removed the terms “systemic racism,” “systemic discrimination,” and “gender identity” and replaced them with “racism,” “discrimination,” and “identity.” And while the change prompted a rigorous debate, including or not including the word systemic misses a much larger concern about how we tell our story.

“America is based on majority rule.” This statement was pulled directly from a United States history textbook in use for decades in New Jersey. As a young social studies teacher I believed, and still believe, that a teacher’s job is to not only teach content but to foster dispositions. In particular, I wanted my students to grow into adults who had a sense of intellectual humility and fairmindedness. I wanted them to be constructively skeptical, to search for truth, and value evidence. These are all characteristics of intelligent behavior.

There was nothing my middle school students liked more than finding out if what was in the textbook was true. We spent a good six weeks on this one sentence. We worked together to answer the following questions: Is it true? How do you know it is true? Even if it is true, so what? What other alternatives are there?

My Latino students were immediately confused. They asked, “South America? Central America?” They opened my eyes to the arrogance of assuming that when we say “America” that we mean the United States of America. So is it true? Is America- the United States of America- based on majority rule? The students dug in. They read and discussed the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. They could not find anything anywhere that said America is based on majority rule. Two students were excited to report that the Declaration of Independence says that the USA is a “republic” and an “indirect democracy.”