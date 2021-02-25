Joel Odom, the youngest candidate in Charlotte’s 2019 mayoral race, found dead in his home

Joel Odom, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2019 Democratic primary to unseat Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, was found dead in his home on Thursday. He was 22 years old.

At age 20, Odom was the youngest candidate in a field of five Democratic. He finished fourth with 3.6% of the vote.

“Someone has to inspire young people,” Odom told WBTV in 2019. “That’s the only solution. Someone has to really care about the individuals in Charlotte, and I care.”

Odom told The Charlotte Observer that he had been inspired to run by “seeing so many young people dying on the street.”

After his defeat, Odom continued to work in the community. In October 2020, he partnered with the Salvation Army Center of Hope for Women and Children and Regal Little Miss Teen North Carolina to host a donation drive, during which donors were asked to drop off bed sheets, blankets, socks and health products for the shelter, which sleeps more than 300 women and children.