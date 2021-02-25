Gov. Cooper lifts modified stay-at-home order, eases other Covid-19 restrictions

With North Carolina’s Covid-19 trends declining and stabilizing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that his modified stay-at home order will be lifted on Friday at 5 p.m., along with the easing of other restrictions.

This means:

The curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be lifted.

Bars will be allowed to reopen at 30% capacity, including indoors. Capacity will be capped at 250 people. Alcohol cannot be served after 11 p.m.

Social gathering size will be 25 people indoors (up from 10 indoors) and 50 people outdoors.

The cap on alcohol sales will be extended from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Businesses that were operating at 30% capacity no longer have a 100-person cap. That includes outdoor sports fields and venues, outdoor bars, indoor areas of amusement parks and other outdoor businesses. However, there is still a 250-person cap on indoor spaces.

More spectators will be allowed at high school, college and professional sports events. The number allowed will depend on the venue size.

Indoor arenas with a capacity of 5,000 or more people will be able to open with up to 15% capacity, as long as they follow safety protocols.

Workers, athletes, entertainers and staff don’t count toward the above capacity limits.

Cooper last extended the modified stay-at-home order on Jan. 27. Although Covid-19 numbers had stabilized, Cooper said they were “still high.”

One thing won’t change: Cooper’s mask mandate.

“Easing these restrictions will only work if we keep protecting ourselves and others from this deadly virus,” Cooper said. “The order and our own common sense say that health and safety protocols must remain in place.”