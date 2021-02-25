Breast cancer survivor opens gourmet popcorn shop

While some people experienced anxiety about opening a business during the pandemic, Julie Logan relied on her faith that has brought her through tougher times.
Logan, a 17-year breast cancer survivor, celebrated the grand opening of Popcorn Heaven – Steele Creek on Feb. 13 and was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. Throughout the day, a steady flow of customers braved a winter downpour and 30-degree temperatures for the gourmet popcorn.
“I knew some of my friends and family would come and support me, but the experience was so overwhelming,” she told me. “My system told me I had approximately 147 people that came through in one day.”
The Steele Creek shop is the fifth Popcorn Heaven location, its second in Charlotte. Logan’s love of popcorn helped her discover the company.
“Some friends of mine — we all love popcorn — were sharing that there’s a shop over in Ballantyne that’s African American-owned by a husband and wife,” she recalled.
Popcorn Heaven was established in 2014 and licensed by Daniel and Kysha Frazier. Pre-Covid, Logan says she met with the Fraziers and learned about licensing opportunities. The self-proclaimed popcorn connoisseur did her research and was excited about expanding the Charlotte-based company’s local footprint.
“You know when you have that feeling inside that something is just right? That’s how I felt talking to Daniel and Kysha,” she said.
Logan officially signed the licensing agreement in September 2020.
Popcorn Heaven – Steele Creek offers a variety of classic, sweet and savory options. Flavors range from butter to Carolina kettle to strawberry to dill pickle. Logan says zesty buffalo is a customer favorite.
Prices range from $2.50 for a small bag of a classic flavor to $33 for a two-gallon refillable tin.
Logan and her partner, Martin Tisdale, are the only staff since the store is still new, but they’re currently hiring for part-time positions.
Popcorn Heaven – Steele Creek is located at 10720 S. Tryon St. in the South Point Village Shopping Center.
Share your thoughts about this article: Click here