Breast cancer survivor opens gourmet popcorn shop

While some people experienced anxiety about opening a business during the pandemic, Julie Logan relied on her faith that has brought her through tougher times.

Logan, a 17-year breast cancer survivor, celebrated the grand opening of Popcorn Heaven – Steele Creek on Feb. 13 and was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. Throughout the day, a steady flow of customers braved a winter downpour and 30-degree temperatures for the gourmet popcorn.

“I knew some of my friends and family would come and support me, but the experience was so overwhelming,” she told me. “My system told me I had approximately 147 people that came through in one day.”

Julie Logan and her partner, Martin Tisdale, inside Popcorn Heaven in Steele Creek. Photo: QCity Metro

The Steele Creek shop is the fifth Popcorn Heaven location, its second in Charlotte. Logan’s love of popcorn helped her discover the company.

“Some friends of mine — we all love popcorn — were sharing that there’s a shop over in Ballantyne that’s African American-owned by a husband and wife,” she recalled.