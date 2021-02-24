What’s good on TV; a guide for Black viewers – Feb 25

Last week, we asked if readers were feeling our reviews of “The Bachelor” on ABC and 54% of respondents said yes, while 46% said, “Please stop reviewing this!” Although majority usually rules, we’ll give the 46% a break for the next few weeks until the show’s winner is announced. That was a reminder for readers to take our survey at the end of this piece so we can know what kind of shows interest you and hear your suggestions. Check out previous recaps at the end of the article. This week, we have a new batch of shows for you. Buried by the Bernards Recap: This new reality show follows the Bernard family, owners of R Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee. The popular business went viral a few years ago when the family released a commercial advertising their drive-thru body viewing experience.

The family includes Grandma Debbie; her brother, Kevin; her son, Ryan; and his two daughters, Raegan and Deja. Their family dynamic is hilarious and makes the eight-episode series worth binging. (L-R) Uncle Kevin, Ryan Bernard, Debbie Bernard, Deja Bernard and Reagan in “Buried by the Bernards.” Photo courtesy of Bernard Family Funniest Character: Uncle Kevin. Although each family member is individually hilarious, and even more so when they are interacting with one another, Uncle Kevin is hands down the funniest. His accent and mannerisms may remind you of your own uncle, grandpa or great-uncle. Make sure to watch the episode when he goes to a make-up class after his nieces decide he needs help making the female bodies more beautiful. I laughed the entire 24 minutes. (BL) Where to watch: Netflix Young Rock Recap: “Young Rock” is based on the life of movie star and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The show chronicles Johnson’s life from adolescence through young adulthood. Growing up with a wrestler dad and in a wrestling family isn’t “normal,” but Johnson manages to follow in his family’s footsteps successfully and become one of the biggest wrestlers and actors ever. He also meets many famous wrestlers from the ’70s and ’80s throughout the show.