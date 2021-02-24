NC counties in Covid ‘red zone’ on the decline

Is Covid-19 finally fading?

It’s way too early to say that, but state health officials do report good news:

Just 27 counties were classified as code red yesterday, indicating critical community spread. That was down from 64 red counties on Feb. 4.

State officials credited those who wear face coving, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“Let’s keep it up,” Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the state health secretary, said in a statement.