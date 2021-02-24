NC counties in Covid ‘red zone’ on the decline

Is Covid-19 finally fading?
It’s way too early to say that, but state health officials do report good news:
Just 27 counties were classified as code red yesterday, indicating critical community spread. That was down from 64 red counties on Feb. 4.
State officials credited those who wear face coving, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“Let’s keep it up,” Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the state health secretary, said in a statement.
She also noted that more than 1 million people in the state had gotten a first dose of vaccine.
Of that total, 15.2% identified as Black, and 77.5% identified as White.
North Carolina’s lower numbers reflect a national trend as state report fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus.
