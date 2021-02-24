Ledisi, Wale headline entertainment for CIAA Virtual Tournament Week

Record Covid-19 numbers led to the CIAA canceling its in-person basketball tournament. However, conference officials are keeping fans entertained Feb. 23-27 with virtual editions of popular tournament festivities — including musical performances, panel discussions, Fan Fest, Throwback Thursday and the CIAA Step Show.

Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte kicks things off Wednesday during the Charm City Welcome Reception, alongside Baltimore-based mixers DJ Quicksilva and DJ Flow. Baltimore won the bid to host the CIAA through 2023 after a 15-year run in Charlotte.

On Thursday, The Grio’s April Ryan moderates a discussion called “Covid-19: The next chapter.” Later, TV personality/activist Jeff Johnson will lead a panel on creating financial freedom.

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale headlines Friday’s Fan Fest, along with an old school versus new school DJ battle featuring DJ Loui Vee and DJ Skillz. The night ends with a special performance from DJ Kid Capri.

Super Saturday features rapper K. Camp and a showcase from some of the top high-school cheer squads across the country.