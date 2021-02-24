Ledisi, Wale headline entertainment for CIAA Virtual Tournament Week

Record Covid-19 numbers led to the CIAA canceling its in-person basketball tournament. However, conference officials are keeping fans entertained Feb. 23-27 with virtual editions of popular tournament festivities — including musical performances, panel discussions, Fan Fest, Throwback Thursday and the CIAA Step Show.
Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte kicks things off Wednesday during the Charm City Welcome Reception, alongside Baltimore-based mixers DJ Quicksilva and DJ Flow. Baltimore won the bid to host the CIAA through 2023 after a 15-year run in Charlotte.
On Thursday, The Grio’s April Ryan moderates a discussion called “Covid-19: The next chapter.” Later, TV personality/activist Jeff Johnson will lead a panel on creating financial freedom.
Grammy-nominated rapper Wale headlines Friday’s Fan Fest, along with an old school versus new school DJ battle featuring DJ Loui Vee and DJ Skillz. The night ends with a special performance from DJ Kid Capri.
Super Saturday features rapper K. Camp and a showcase from some of the top high-school cheer squads across the country.
Grammy-nominated vocalist Ledisi headlines entertainment Saturday night. The musical lineup also includes platinum recording artist Lloyd, singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger, and vocalists Jade Novah and Joyce Wrice.
Fans can enjoy the CIAA Step Show Saturday night, highlighting the ‘Divine Nine’ Greek fraternities and sororities and other step teams.
Check out the full calendar of events here.
