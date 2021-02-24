News & Buzz

Charlotte groups host sneak peek for Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Delilah”

Here's how to attend the virtual viewing for the OWN series set in Charlotte.
Maahra-Hill-Delilah
Actress Maahra Hill stars as the title character in the Oprah Winfrey Network series "Delilah." Video screenshot
By QCity Metro
February 24, 2021

Foundation For The Carolinas and Charlotte Center City Partners will co-host a March 2 virtual viewing of the premiere episode of “Delilah,” an Oprah Winfrey Network drama series that was set and filmed in Charlotte.

“Delilah” stars Maahra Hill as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte. Series creator Craig Wright serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright — a native of York, South Carolina — and Oprah Winfrey.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share ‘Delilah’ with the beautiful city of Charlotte, and I am extremely proud to call this wonderful community my home,” said Randolph-Wright. “Imagine … a television premiere … in Charlotte … of a show that actually takes place here. I can’t stop smiling. Thank you, Queen City!”

Hill and Randolph-Wright will participate in a roundtable discussion following the episode. The roundtable will also feature President of Tepper Sports & Entertainment Tom Glick and Charlotte City Council Member Braxton Winston to discuss the economic impact of filming in Charlotte.

The program runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 2. Click here to register.

The show also stars Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) as Tamara Grayson, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”), who portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”) as Delilah’s secretary, Harper Conant.

“Delilah” premieres on Tuesday, March 9, at 9 p.m. on OWN. Watch the trailer here.

