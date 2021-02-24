Charlotte groups host sneak peek for Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Delilah”

Foundation For The Carolinas and Charlotte Center City Partners will co-host a March 2 virtual viewing of the premiere episode of “Delilah,” an Oprah Winfrey Network drama series that was set and filmed in Charlotte.
“Delilah” stars Maahra Hill as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte. Series creator Craig Wright serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright — a native of York, South Carolina — and Oprah Winfrey.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share ‘Delilah’ with the beautiful city of Charlotte, and I am extremely proud to call this wonderful community my home,” said Randolph-Wright. “Imagine … a television premiere … in Charlotte … of a show that actually takes place here. I can’t stop smiling. Thank you, Queen City!”
Hill and Randolph-Wright will participate in a roundtable discussion following the episode. The roundtable will also feature President of Tepper Sports & Entertainment Tom Glick and Charlotte City Council Member Braxton Winston to discuss the economic impact of filming in Charlotte.
The program runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 2. Click here to register.
The show also stars Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) as Tamara Grayson, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”), who portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”) as Delilah’s secretary, Harper Conant.
“Delilah” premieres on Tuesday, March 9, at 9 p.m. on OWN. Watch the trailer here.
