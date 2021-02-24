Arts & Science Council apologizes for history of discriminatory grant-making

The Arts and Science Council, famous for the slogan “Culture for All,” apologized Tuesday for what it characterized as historic discrimination against communities of color — especially the region’s Black population. In a 34-page Cultural Equity Report, ASC outlined how its grant-making practices historically ignored Black communities and their cultural institutions, choosing instead to focus its funding on “white, Western Eurocentric” organizations. The report listed eight Charlotte institutions that especially benefited: Charlotte Choral Society (Carolina Voices), Charlotte Symphony, Charlotte Nature Museum (now Discovery Place Nature), Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, The Mint Museum, Theatre Charlotte, Oratorio Singers (now part of the Charlotte Symphony) and Opera Carolina. The report also outlined steps that ASC is taking to correct that historical imbalance. “Before we can move forward, it is first imperative that we apologize and accept accountability for the role we have played in creating and perpetuating systems and structures that have exacerbated inequities in our cultural community and beyond,” the report stated.

Those discriminatory practices were “upheld over many decades” and resulted in Black and Brown communities “not having access to the same opportunities for growth and development that others in our community have enjoyed,” the report further states. Why it matters: ASC is one of Charlotte’s most important arts organizations, charged with distributing millions of dollars each year to a range of individuals and cultural institutions. Much of that funding originates from local tax dollars, as well as from local companies and their employees who make annual, voluntary donations. According to ASC’s website, the council serves as the “Office of Cultural Resources” for the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and six suburban towns. It reported total revenue of $13.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. More than $8.4 million of that total was paid out in grants to individuals and arts-related groups and institutions. Steps & Missteps Krista Terrell, ASC acting president, said Tuesday’s report was intended to reflect the “steps – and missteps” that ASC has taken to become more inclusive, from its grant-making to its staff and to its governing board. Terrell, who is Black, was named acting president in January, shortly after Jeep Bryant resigned as head of the organization. She will hold the post until an interim president is named. According to the report, ASC’s largest grants, which go to support the day-to-day operations of some of Charlotte’s biggest cultural icons, generally have bypassed organizations and institutions that reflect the cultures of African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, Native American (ALAANA) communities.