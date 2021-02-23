Habitat for Humanity mortgage delinquencies triple during coronavirus pandemic

Synora Robinson described her life a year ago as comfortable and pleasant. She was coming up on 17 years at her job, was saving money and didn’t worry about being able to pay for her home. “I was just able to have girls’ night out or just have fun and not worry,” Robinson said. “There was no stress of what tomorrow may hold, because I knew that I had things under control.” That all changed the second week in March, when Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina because of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 12, Robinson was let go from her job. She worked as a house manager for a family, and her employer decided it would be safest for her to stay home. “It was very hard for me, but it was very hard for them as well, because they were not a boss. They were family,” she said. Within a week, Robinson applied for unemployment. But because of delays, she didn’t begin receiving benefits until May. So, without a job, she was forced to dip into her savings to make ends meet. Synora Robinson described her life before the pandemic as pleasant. But, due to COVID-19 she lost her income and fell into a depression. Photo: Courtesy of Synora Robinson

“It’s frightening,” Robinson said. “You know, when you have insurance coverage and everything is working and then all that is gone, you’re in a big, dark hole. You don’t know what to do. It’s like the world starts caving in on you. For me, I just wanted to give up because it had to be easier to be dead than to have to live through it.” Robinson is one of the nearly 1,100 homeowners who have a mortgage through Habitat for Humanity Charlotte. The organization reports 1 in 3 of the families they work with have either lost their jobs or faced a significant reduction in their wages during the pandemic. “They’re experiencing some real challenges, as well,” said Laura Belcher, the president of Habitat for Humanity Charlotte. “And that’s seen through an increase in mortgage delinquencies.” According to Belcher, 327 of their homeowners are behind on mortgage payments. That’s 300% more than the 109 pre-pandemic. “We are working very closely with our families,” Belcher said. “We’re in communication with them and we’re talking to them to try and understand what’s driving their challenges and what would help them the most.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 300 Habitat for Humanity homeowners in Charlotte are behind on their mortgage payments. That’s triple the amount from before COVID-19. Photo: Habitat for Humanity Mortgage delinquencies are up nearly two times from 2019, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. In the third quarter of 2020, 7.65% of people were late on mortgage payments. That’s down from 8.2% the quarter before.