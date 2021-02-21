Police: Man found fatally wounded in car

A 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car in east Charlotte late Friday, the victim of a shooting, according to a police report.

The authorities identified the man as Abdulkhaleq Juhaish. No motive was given and no arrest was announced.

Shortly before 8 p.m., CMPD officers were sent to the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Dr. to assist paramedics. Once there, they found a man, unresponsive, inside a car. They later determined that he had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with Detective McCraw, who is leading the investigation. The public also can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.