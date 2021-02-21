Our homeless problem is not just a housing issue; it’s a systemic issue

Jennifer Watson Roberts is a former Charlotte mayor and former member of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Read more of her opinion articles here.

It was disheartening to read QCMetro’s latest piece about the County moving “residents” of Tent City to hotels because of the unhealthy conditions in the area. In the interviews of the county and city officials, I did not hear compassion, regret, or responsibility for these conditions. Instead, there has been a lot of finger pointing and excuses filling the airwaves. What is missing is basic care and concern for the human suffering that we are now witnessing.

I was on the County Commission when thousands of evacuees from Hurricane Katrina came flooding into our airport and our community. I remember the famous attempt by then-Mayor Pat McCrory to limit the number we could take in to 400. Well, in the end we took in over 4,000. Our neighbor to the south – Columbia SC – took in about 15,000. I know these numbers because I talk about them in my work on climate change. They demonstrate the broad reach of climate impacts, because even cities that are not directly in the path of storms end up feeling strain and having to prepare resources for those who are flooded out and displaced. It is our moral obligation, our human duty, to care about our neighbors, to pool resources and pitch in, in the same way we lend firefighters and medical resources to neighboring counties in need. Our first responders are heroes in so many ways.

But the care for our neighbors who are here already – and who may suffer from medical conditions and lack of access to healthcare, or from domestic violence, or from job loss and eviction – is somehow not the same. I know we are better than this. For the Katrina evacuees, our city and county stepped up, and co-located services in the old Hornets’ arena on Tyvola so that the homeless evacuees could access them all at one time, in one place. Those who had no cell phones, no laptops, could walk from table to table and sign up for housing assistance, food stamps, disability if needed, job interviews and training programs. It was beautifully coordinated and put together with rapid efficiency. We could do something similar now.

Our struggles in Charlotte and Mecklenburg with affordable housing are not new. The numbers of people experiencing homelessness has been unacceptable for years, and many good efforts have been made to help. One way I helped as a commissioner was raising money for and supporting the construction of a larger shelter for survivors of domestic violence, which more than tripled capacity and helped many families get back on their feet. And there have been other steps forward, with the development of Moore Place, the new hotel purchased by Roof Above, the recent dedication of Center City Partners to the issue, and more.