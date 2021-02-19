Police investigate fatal shooting in west Charlotte

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday in a west Charlotte home during a house party.

The authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Noah Deryan Feaster.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department statement did not indicate what led to the shooting, which was reported about 3 a.m. near the 1900 block of Berryhill Road. When officers got there, they found Feaster inside the home with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Family members at the scene told reporters the shooting may have sprung from a dispute.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective J. Dudley, who is leading the investigation. The public also may leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.