‘Heritage of Biddleville’ wins Charlotte placemaking bid

Local artist Jamil Dyair Steele was shocked to learn that his “Heritage of Biddleville” mural design was selected as part of a gateway project into Historic West End.

In December, the city of Charlotte announced its placemaking request for proposals as part of the I-77 and West Trade Street underpass project. The mural is one component and will complement 2012’s “Passing Through Light,” which illuminates the underpass through a sequence of LED lights.

As the winner, Steele will receive $30,000 for his design and installation of the 182-foot mural.

The concept built on one of Steele’s earlier paintings called “Biddleville,” which depicted a young boy with iconic symbols of Historic West End — such as Johnson C. Smith University and the Excelsior Club — flowing through his hair. He added a young girl to the updated design and expanded the theme to include the city’s growth.

Mural concept designed by Jamil Dyair Steele

For Steele, a west Charlotte native and board-certified visual arts teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, it was important to add an educational component to the mural.