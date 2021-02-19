County begins moving homeless residents from ‘Tent City’ to hotel rooms

More than 180 people living in a homeless encampment near uptown Charlotte have accepted Mecklenburg County’s offer of temporarily shelter in hotel rooms, County Manager Dena Diorio told reporters Thursday. On Tuesday, County health officials had ordered the encampment, dubbed “Tent City,” closed within 72 hours, citing a rodent infestation and worsening air quality caused by cooking fires. With less than 36 hours left before that deadline was reached, the county began Covid-19 testing and moving encampment residents to hotels, Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris said. [Also Read: County health officials say homeless residents must be evicted from ‘Tent City’] Karen Pelletier, a county official who works in community support services, said she was getting minute-by-minute updates and that county workers were helping to assist the homeless residents as they were being relocated.

“We have staff at the hotel and we’re ready to receive people,” Pelletier said. Diorio and Harris said the encampment was neither safe nor healthy because of rodents, risk of disease, uncontrolled use of poison to kill the rats, and several uncontrolled burns. The property owners, which include the City of Charlotte, have agreed to clean the area and eradicate the rats at their expense once the tents are gone. ‘A community problem’ Diorio said moving the encampment residents was made more difficult because the city failed to provide drivers for Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses that City Manager Marcus Jones had pledged to the effort. Diorio said she and Jones also had discussed using firefighters to drive the buses, but that plan fell through when the firefighters wanted security on the buses, which the county could not provide. “When I make a commitment to somebody to do something, I do it,” Diorio said. “So when he [Jones] said it would be taken care of, there was no other planning on my part that was necessary. So if you see Mecklenburg County employees in small buses transporting four people at a time to the hotels, which is neither efficient nor compassionate, you will know why. This is a community problem.” Mecklenburg health officials said unauthorized fires at a homeless encampment near uptown Charlotte could damage air quality. (Photo: QCity Metro) Later on Thursday, the city released a statement offering its own explanation, alleging that the county had given the city little notice before ordering the encampment closed. “On Wednesday, we committed to supporting the County and were asked to help by providing transportation,” the city’s statement said. “We had committed to providing buses to help transport the residents of the encampment to hotels and shelters. The County was aware of that commitment on Wednesday, and we were discussing with them the logistics and their needs.”