Charlotte firm Dentsply Sirona gives $100,000 for N.C. A&T scholarships

A Charlotte company that makes dental equipment has given $100,000 to help North Carolina A&T State University students who are pursuing degrees in certain business and technology fields.

Dentsply Sirona, which has its headquarters in Ballantyne, said the money would be used to establish scholarships for students majoring in business and economics, engineering and science, and nanotechnology and nanoscience.

Why it matters: According to the website educationdata.org, Black students who earn a four-year-degree leave college owning, on average, $25,000 more in student loan debt than their White counterparts.

About 32% of Black undergraduates borrow $40,000 to $59,999 to complete their degrees, according to the website.

Willie A. Deese, a retired pharmaceutical executive and N.C. A&T alumni, serves on Dentsply Sirona’s board of directors. According to published reports, he has given more than $10 million to the Greensboro university, and its college of business carries his name.