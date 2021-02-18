What’s good on TV; a guide for Black viewers – Feb 18

For this week’s installment of “What’s good on TV,” QCity Metro’s young staff members are giving their two cents on the recently released biographical drama “Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya as activist Fred Hampton and “Atlanta” standout LaKeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O’Neal. Jonathan and Bethany also reviewed comedian Tiffany Haddish’s second installment of her “They Ready” stand-up comedy series, the superhero drama “Raising Dion” and the latest episode of “The Bachelor.” Don’t forget to take our survey at the bottom of the page to tell us what shows most interest you. Disclaimer: Recaps may include mild spoilers. Judas and the Black Messiah Recap: “Judas and the Black Messiah” follows the assassination Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the 21-year-old former chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party.

In the biographical drama, directed by Shaka King, 17-year-old William “Bill” O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) is used as a FBI informant to help dismantle the Black Panther Party. To do so, O’Neal becomes a member alongside Hampton while feeding information back to the FBI. King focuses on Hampton’s life too. The film shows Hampton’s relationship with girlfriend Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback) and how he founded the Rainbow Coalition — a multicultural, political movement that included the Black Panthers, Young Patriots and Young Lords. Thoughts: “Judas and the Black Messiah” is one of the most powerful films I’ve seen in a while. Not only is it based on a true story, it is still relevant today even though the film takes place in the late 1960s. Police brutality and corruption is still happening, and it was frustrating to watch “Judas and the Black Messiah” knowing how long these acts have transpired in America. But, the movie is worth watching because it shows that there’s so much work to be done. Also, for the FBI to assassinate Hampton the way they did and corrupt a young, Black teenager in O’Neal is disgusting. While many will blame O’Neal for his actions, I think it matters that he was a scared, 17-year-old Black kid who wanted to stay out of jail for committing a dumb crime. This film will make you laugh, cry, angry and fascinated, which is something a lot of movies can’t do nowadays. (JL) Where to watch: Stream “Judas and the Black Messiah” on HBO Max until March 14 or watch it in theaters. They Ready