Health

Mecklenburg Public Health wants community groups to co-host vaccination clinics

The move is to ensure that more people get vaccinated, especially those in underserved neighborhoods.
By Jonathan Limehouse
February 18, 2021

To remove barriers and get more minorities, homeless, immigrants and refugees vaccinated, Mecklenburg County Public Health is accepting applications from community groups to co-host Covid-19 vaccine clinics.

Most health providers require people seeking vaccination to make appointments or attend mass vaccination events, which isn’t feasible for some.

Community clinics will be approved based on availability of vaccines. Health officials said priority will go to communities impacted most by Covid-19. 

Health Department officials will review applications to ensure that organizations have sufficient space for preparation, administering vaccines and following social-distancing guidelines.  

Mecklenburg County-based community organizations interested in co-hosting vaccination clinics may submit co-hosting requests online.

QCity Metro thanks its sponsors. Become One.

 More information about the Covid-19 vaccine can be found at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or  by calling the Public Health Covid-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

Leave a Reply

Editors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.

This Story is Tagged: