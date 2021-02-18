Mecklenburg Public Health wants community groups to co-host vaccination clinics

To remove barriers and get more minorities, homeless, immigrants and refugees vaccinated, Mecklenburg County Public Health is accepting applications from community groups to co-host Covid-19 vaccine clinics.

Most health providers require people seeking vaccination to make appointments or attend mass vaccination events, which isn’t feasible for some.

Community clinics will be approved based on availability of vaccines. Health officials said priority will go to communities impacted most by Covid-19.

Health Department officials will review applications to ensure that organizations have sufficient space for preparation, administering vaccines and following social-distancing guidelines.

Mecklenburg County-based community organizations interested in co-hosting vaccination clinics may submit co-hosting requests online.