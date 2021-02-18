1 dead in south Charlotte shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in south Charlotte.

The authorities identified the victim as Joshua Bennett Fleming, who, according to information supplied by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, died one day before his 23rd birthday.

The police did not say what led to the shooting, which was reported at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of El Verano Circle.

When officers got to the location, they found the victim inside an apartment. Paramedics pronounced the person dead.

“Preliminary information shows that the deceased victim and the shooter were known to each other. No suspects are being sought at this time,” CMPD said in a statement.