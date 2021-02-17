Red@28th opens in Dilworth this weekend

Red@28th will celebrate the grand opening of its Dilworth location on Saturday.

The “multicultural literary lounge” and hookah bar will open at the corner of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue, site of the former People’s Market.

Dilworth is the third Red@28th location, and its largest. Other locations are in Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte’s University City area, the latter of which is under renovation.

Owner Darren “Jaz” Vincent says customers at the Dilworth location can expect the same vintage vibes, from the retro furniture to arcade games. He also significantly expanded Red’s signature book displays to include thousands of titles.

One of the nooks inside Red@28th’s Dilworth location. Photo: Fodee Wiles

“This space has so many elements that I dreamed up,” he says. “I wanted a kitchen. I wanted to become an actual restaurant as well, instead of just being known as a hookah lounge.”