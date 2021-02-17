Black Entrepreneurship Week goes virtual Feb. 22-26

Carolina Small Business Development Fund kicks off its annual Black Entrepreneurship Week on Monday, Feb. 22.

This year’s weeklong virtual conference will connect Black entrepreneurs with organizations and experts providing information and resources to help their businesses thrive.

“We want to connect them with Black-led financial institutions, Black-led capacity-building or business-coaching organizations,” says Kevin Dick, the fund’s president and CEO. “We want to let them know that there are organizations out here who are providing services in a culturally competent way.”

Conference sessions will feature industry roundtables and fireside chats with business leaders from across the state. Discussions will also highlight topics such as:

Marketing your business during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond

Obtaining contracts in the government and private sectors

Business advising for loan borrowers

See the full agenda here.