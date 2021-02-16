County health officials say homeless residents must be evicted from ‘Tent City’

Residents in Charlotte’s “Tent City” ordered to leave because of rodent infestation Mecklenburg County health officials said residents of a homeless encampment near uptown Charlotte must be cleared out within 72 hours, citing a rodent infestation that poses a public health hazard. The encampment, known as Tent City, houses dozens of makeshift shelters and an unknown number of occupants. It sprung up seemingly overnight in early 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic was forcing shelters in the city to reduce occupancy and related services. The order to vacate, officially called an Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order, was issued late Tuesday against the owners of the property. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. [Read the official order here.]

“We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of encampment residents,” Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris said in a statement. “This type of order is rare, but sometimes necessary.” Harris said many of the encampment’s residents have been reluctant to leave because of concerns about COVID-19. Harris said the county would work to provide services to residents affected by the order, including access to mental health and substance-abuse services. She said the county also would work with shelters in the city to expand their capacity. Harris was scheduled to brief members of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Tuesday evening. ‘Heaven or hell’ Shortly after the order was issued, a man who identified himself as Clinton was seen tending a cooking fire along a fence that encircled the encampment. Nearby, other fires combined to fill the evening air with thick smoke. Clinton told a reporter he had seen small rodents scampering around the tents but didn’t consider them a problem. Asked how big the rodents were, he held two fingers about four inches apart. “Just small mice,” he said.